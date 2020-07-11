EDO: Ize-Iyamu pledges to respect INEC’s regulations on campaigns

The Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Media Campaign Organisation said on Saturday the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State would not flout the regulations of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on campaigns ahead of the September 19 election in the state.

The Director of the campaign organization, John Mayaki, who gave the assurance in a statement in Benin, noted that the APC and its governorship candidate were not oblivious to the extant regulations on campaigns.

He said: “We are well aware that INEC has provided a policy framework for all political parties with clear provisions on how to conduct campaigns without compromising the health of the electorate or jeopardising the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“As a responsible political party and candidate, the All Progressives Congress and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Mallam Gani Audu have carefully studied the regulations and are strictly complying with them.

READ ALSO: EDO: I don’t need a godfather to win election –Ize-Iyamu

“Our campaigns are domesticated and carried out at the grassroots in safe cells to prevent dangerous gatherings and inter-communal movements.

“We have also adapted all our campaign processes for the electronic media, specifically the internet.

“We disseminate information to our campaign staff via safe online platforms and we will also fully utilise all available opportunities to engage and interact with Edo people through popular social media platforms.

“An example is the daily streaming of a concise analysis of the POI/GANI SIMPLE agenda that we just launched across the socials of our candidate.

“He will be participating himself and taking feedbacks directly from the people.

“It is the first of its kind and it demonstrates our innovative ability to safely navigate the times and readiness to comply with all health and safety regulations while making our campaigns strictly issue-based.”

Join the conversation

Opinions