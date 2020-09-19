EDO: Ize-Iyamu wins polling unit | Ripples Nigeria
Edo Decides 2020 Latest Politics

EDO: Ize-Iyamu wins polling unit

September 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has won in his polling unit in Saturday governorship election in the state.

Ize-Iyamu voted in Ward 5, Iguododo community in Orhionwon local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Obaseki floors Ize-Iyamu in Oyegun’s polling unit

The APC candidate polled 292 votes while Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 21 votes in the polling unit.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */