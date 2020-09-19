EDO: Ize-Iyamu wins polling unit | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has won in his polling unit in Saturday governorship election in the state.
Ize-Iyamu voted in Ward 5, Iguododo community in Orhionwon local government area of the state.
The APC candidate polled 292 votes while Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 21 votes in the polling unit.
