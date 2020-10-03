Edo lecturer reportedly owed 13 months’ salaries commits suicide | Ripples Nigeria

A lecturer at a College of Education in Edo State, Friday Osadolor, has reportedly committed suicide in the state.

The deceased’s lifeless body was discovered by neighbours at his residence in Obakhavbuaye, off Ekenwan Road in Edo State, on Saturday.

One of the neighbours told journalists that Osadolor was a member of the College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) and a principal lecturer at the Department of Adult Education at the college located at Ekiadolor.

The late lecturer, according to the neighbours, had complained bitterly to close associates over lack of money to attend to his failing health and take care of his family.

He reportedly told a colleague last Wednesday that he was tired of begging for money from friends to cater for his family needs and his health challenges.

The Chairman of COEASU at the college, Fred Omonuwa, said Osadolor died due to his inability to access medical facilities to address his health challenges.

He appealed to the state government to pay the workers their 13-month unpaid salaries.

Omonuwa said: “It is clear Osadolor’s death came as a result of lack and inability to access medical facilities. Some months ago he became very sick and depended on friends for assistance but very recently he started complaining of getting tired of consistently begging to survive.

“Of course, everybody knows that the Edo State government owes us 13 months’ salary which we have continued to agitate for even before the election but it was tagged ‘political agitation.’ The man couldn’t provide for himself.

“His wife just had a baby. We were surprised yesterday (Friday) that he took his own life. Before he committed suicide he spoke to some colleagues on Wednesday complaining bitterly about his inability to access medical facilities and becoming very ashamed of begging friends for money to treat himself.”

