EDO: Members of our party defecting to PDP are ‘political jobbers’ —ADP

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) said on Tuesday the defection of some of its members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State would not affect the party’s chances in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ADP, Adelaja Adeoye, told journalists in Abuja that there was nothing to worry about regarding the defections as they could not ruffle, let alone shake the party’s solid structure in Edo.

At least 106 ADP members in Egor, Ovia South West and Ovia North East local government areas of Edo defected to the PDP on Tuesday in Benin.

ADP Organising Secretary in the state, Mr. Oshodin Izedomwen, who led the defectors, said they left for PDP because they believed the party had the capacity to govern the state.

However, the ADP chieftain said the exit of the members would not in anyway stop the party from doing well or win the governorship election in Edo.

Adeoye described the defectors as “political jobbers” who, instead of behaving like ideological party men, went to PDP for personal gains.

He said: “There is really nothing to worry about the defection; there is no cause for alarm as our party is still firm and solidly on ground in Edo after all.

“Our party cannot and will not collapse. The defection will not stop our candidate, Mr. Ibio Emmanuel, from doing well and even winning in the election.

“It is unfortunate how people who were supposed to uphold the great ideologies of ADP left the party to pursue personal gains in PDP.

“We wish them luck but we must point out that their exit is like a drop out of the ocean. ADP remains unshaken.”

