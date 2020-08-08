EDO: Oba of Benin calls for peaceful campaigns, election

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare the 11, on Saturday urged political parties participating in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State to go about their campaigns peacefully.

The monarch made the call when he received a delegation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on a courtesy visit at his palace in Benin.

The APC delegation, led by the chairman of APC caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, was in Benin for the official flag-off of the party’s campaign for its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The Oba said the palace had not been happy with the recent happenings in the state.

He urged everyone in the state to pray for a peaceful election in Edo.

The monarch said: “There is nothing as powerful as prayers.

“As you go about your campaign, go about it peacefully and without bitterness.”

Oba Ewuare also reiterated that he remained non-partisan and had never supported any political candidate.

He added: “We remain non-partisan because of the laid down rules of our ancestors; we must be fathers to all.

“We see every candidate as our child and we pray for everybody. It is wiser to leave the fate of the election to God.

“I am not against any candidate; I have never been for or against any candidate but when the people have chosen via the election, we will pray for him to succeed in office.’’

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Buni said the visit was to present the APC governorship candidate to the monarch for his blessings.

The Yobe State governor was optimistic that APC would reclaim the state on September 19.

