EDO: Oba of Benin meets Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu ahead of election

Ahead of the Edo State governorship election, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, on Wednesday, met with Governor Godwin Obaseki and his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in a bid to ensure a peaceful election in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which disclosed this on its official Twitter handle, said the monarch met with the two leading candidates at his palace in Benin City, the state capital.

READ ALSO: EDO: Oba of Benin calls for peaceful campaigns, election

The party wrote: “The Oba of Benin, HRH, Oba Ewuare II, held a crucial meeting with the two leading candidates in the September 19, 2020, guber election in Edo State, @GovernorObaseki and @IzeIyamu4EdoGov at his palace.”

The monarch had earlier promised to invite all the candidates participating in the election to sign a peace pact ahead of the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions