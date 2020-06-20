EDO: Obaseki arrives in PDP secretariat for governorship screening

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had arrived at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat, Abuja, for Saturday’s governorship screening.

The PDP extended the Edo State governorship screening shortly after the governor joined the party on Friday.

The party also granted a waiver to Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu, to contest the governorship election on its platform.

The PDP screening panel had earlier cleared three aspirants – Gideon Ikhine, Ogbeide Ihama, and Kenneth Imansuangbon – for the governorship primaries.

