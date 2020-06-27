Latest Politics

EDO: Obaseki receives PDP certificate of return, flag as guber candidate

June 27, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday received his certificate of return and flag from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Obaseki secured the PDP ticket for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State after he won the party’s governorship primaries held on Thursday.

READ ALSO: EDO: Obaseki secures PDP governorship ticket

The state’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, was also at the party’s secretariat for the event.

Also at the forum were the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and Chairman of the Edo State Governorship Primary Election Committee, Bala Mohammed.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!