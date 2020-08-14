EDO: Obaseki will be re-elected —PDP Chieftain

The South-South Zonal Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, said on Friday Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, would be re-elected by the people of the state because of his sterling performance in office.

Orbih, who stated this during the governor’s re-election campaign at Agbede in Etsako West local government area of the state, hailed Obaseki for reducing the debt profile inherited from his predecessor.

The Edo State governorship election holds on September 19.

He said: “The September 19 governorship election in Edo State will be a poll for liberation and freedom of the people.

“I hail Governor Obaseki for fighting against godfatherism. The fight is not one person’s, but a fight for Edo people.”

In his address at the rally, the governor urged the Edo people to vote for him to liberate the state.

