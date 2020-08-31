EDO, ONDO ELECTIONS: Police will be neutral, IGP assures

Ahead of the September and October governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states respectively, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has promised that the police would be neutral.

The Nigerian Police has often been accused of playing ignoble roles during elections in Nigeria, like assisting politicians and their thugs to carry ballot boxes and other electoral irregularities.

However, speaking when he received Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on how to ensure hitch-free elections in the two states, Adamu assured that the police would deploy all resources to ensure a level playing field for all parties involved in the elections.

He said to avoid violence during the elections, that the police had deployed intelligence to generate threat analysis.

Adamu said that the outcome would be employed to sustain security processes in elections in both states to make sure there would not be any breakdown of law and order.

He noted that the police acknowledged the contributions of CSOs as key actors in the electioneering process, saying it was for that reason the interactive session was put together ahead of the upcoming polls.

Adamu said, “The objective is to share knowledge and compare knowledge especially in regards to experiences with election security in Nigeria.

“We shall have discussions on key indicators of key election security threats especially arming and movements of political thugs, use of inciting statements during political campaigns, the high likelihood of violence, the issue of misinformation and disinformation aimed at heating up the polity.”

