Edo, Ondo elections will go as planned —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said that the September 19 and October 10 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states will go as scheduled despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The electoral body also said the timetable and schedule of activities remain unchanged.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this after a meeting of the Commission on Tuesday.

The meeting, according to Okoye, discussed a wide range of issues, including the coming governorship elections and outstanding by-elections.

Okoye also disclosed that the commission will issue policy framework for the engagement of stakeholders on Wednesday (today).

The commission also restated its resolve to provide the requisite innovation in conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was committed to fulfilling its constitutional responsibility of conducting elections, but without jeopardising the health and well-being of citizens.

