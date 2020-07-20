Edo overtakes Lagos in daily COVID-19 infections

Edo State has overtaken Lagos in daily COVID-19 infections as the virus continues to spread across the country.

This was revealed on Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed fresh 556 cases and 11 deaths recorded in Nigeria.

The NCDC tweeted: “Till date, 36,663 cases have been confirmed, 15,105 cases have been discharged and 789 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

READ ALSO: Edo records 13 more COVID-19 cases, two deaths

“The 556 new cases were reported from 18 states: Edo -104, Lagos-97, FCT-70, Benue-66, Oyo-61, Kaduna-38, Plateau-28, Osun-19, Akwa Ibom-14, Rivers-13, Katsina-13, Ondo-13, Ogun-6, Kano-5,Nasarawa-4, Gombe-2, Ekiti-2, and Borno-1.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, EOC, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” it added.

This came days after the Edo State government confirmed that it had started contact tracing of no fewer than 4,327 patients and has cleared and exited 3,769 suspected cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions