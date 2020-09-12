Edo PDP accuses APC of peddling rumours of its chairman’s resignation, defection

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of peddling rumours about the purported resignation of its state Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, and his defection to APC.

The PDP state Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, in an online statement on Friday, blamed the APC for the speculation over Aziegbemi’s resignation, describing it as fake news and a hoax.

Nehikhare said: “The rumour is the fabrication of members of APC in their last minute and desperate efforts to save an unpopular candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, from quitting the governorship race, which the party is set to lose.

“With just a week to the September 19 election, and worried by the lack of acceptance of its candidate, the APC has resorted to desperate and unconventional campaign tactics, fake news, deceit and falsehood to attempt to sway Edo voters.

“The Chairman of PDP in Edo State, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, has not resigned from the PDP. He is committed to leading the party to victory on September 19, with the party’s standard bearer, Governor Godwin Obaseki.”

The party called on the people of the state to ignore the “shenanigans of the APC” and come out en masse to re-elect Obaseki on election day.

