EDO: PDP constitutes governorship election committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a five-man electoral committee for the Edo State governorship primaries.

The party will hold its governorship primaries on June 25.

The National Organizing Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), who disclosed this in a statement issued late Sunday night, said Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was the chairman of the committee, while Solomon Bulus Maren would serve as secretary.

READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: Gov Okowa meets with Edo PDP chieftains to broker peace as cracks appear over Obaseki

Other members of the committee are the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, his Zamfara State counterpart, Bello Matawalle, and Senator Uche Ekwunife.

Join the conversation

Opinions