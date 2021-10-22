Edo PDP crisis deepens as court bars Orbih, Ogeide-Ihama, 10 others from national convention

Edo State High Court, Benin, on Friday restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, and 11 other aspirants from taking part in the party’s national convention slated for next week.

The party will hold its national convention on October 30 and 31.

Justice J. O. Okeaya-Inneh, who gave the directive while ruling on a suit filed against Orbih and 11 other persons, also barred the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogeide-Ihama, the PDP Secretary in the state, Hillary Otsu, and eight other persons from the convention.

The suit was filed by Chief Idehen Ekundayo, Mr. Stanley Iduoze, and Odion Omadimhe.

Orbih, PDP, and 10 others were listed as respondents in the suit.

The judge restrained the affected persons from attending, participating, and voting to elect members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice on the matter.

He said: “An order of interim injunction directing the 12th Defendant, its servants, officers, agents, or otherwise to deny admittance to the 1st – 11th Defendant at the National Convention of the 12th Defendant scheduled for 30 and 31 October 2021.

He also ordered that all the parties can be served by substituted means “to wit, by advertisement in a National Newspaper.”

Justice Okeaya-Inneh ordered for accelerated hearing of the motion on notice and adjourned the suit till November 2.

The PDP in Edo State has been mired in crisis over the choice of Board of Trustees (BoT) members and the control of the party machinery in the state.

The development has pitched Governor Godwin Obaseki against some party chieftains in the state.

Some PDP leaders in the state had a few days ago suspended Orbih, Ogbeide-Ihama; Otsu, and two other persons from the party.

