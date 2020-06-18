EDO: PDP postpones governorship primaries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its governorship primaries in Edo State.

The election was earlier slated for June 19 and 20.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday, said the primaries would now take place on June 23.

He said: “We have postponed our primary in Edo, till June the 23rd.”

The postponement of the PDP governorship primaries may not be unconnected with Wednesday night’s meeting between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and some party stalwarts in Abuja.

Obaseki, who is reportedly on his way to the PDP, quit the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday after he was barred from participating in the party’s governorship primaries over alleged inconsistencies in his academic certificates.

