EDO: PDP to inaugurate national campaign council Tuesday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will inaugurate its national campaign council for the Edo State governorship election on Tuesday.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the larger members of the committee were expected to participate in the event via Zoom platform.

PDP said the decision to hold a virtual inauguration of the panel was in compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol on social and physical distancing at public gathering.

READ ALSO: EDO: PDP constitutes governorship election committee

It, however added that the chairman of the council, Governor Nyesom Wike, his deputy, Ahmadu Fintiri and Secretary, Emmanuel Agbo will be physically present for the event.

Also expected at the event are the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, governors elected on the party’s platform, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and members of the Board of Trustees (BOT), among others.

The statement added: “Members of the campaign council, who will not physically participate at the inauguration, are directed to register in advance for participation via Zoom.”

Join the conversation

Opinions