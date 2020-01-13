Edo PDP wants Obaseki to probe hospital project awarded by Oshiomhole

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih has asked Governor Godwin Obaseki to probe the award and execution of the multi-billion naira Edo Central Hospital project.

The hospital project was awarded during the administration of the former governor and current All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Orbih made the call at the weekend when he addressed party members and supporters at Afuze, headquarters of Owan East Local Government Area.

He also used the opportunity to jeer at Oshiomhole and Obaseki over their unending rift, saying that the two APC leaders rejected his patriotic move to solve their problems.

“Two weeks ago, I issued a public invitation to Adams Oshiomhole and Godwin Obaseki to come before me so that I can settle them in their political fight, but they have not answered my patriotic call. With all this, you will agree with me all is not well in Edo State, he said.

Further decrying the state of things in the state, he said, “Today, the state of our schools in the state is something one cannot be proud of. Here in Afuze, the promises made to the good people of Afuze by Godwin Obaseki during his campaign tour have become mere promises. He has neglected the College of Physical Education. Our hospitals are worst than mere consulting clinics.”

On accountability he said Obaseki should probe “the fraudulent award and execution of multi-billion naira Edo Central Hospital renamed Edo Specialist Hospital.

“Let me also say this, we must not play politics with public institutions. One would have expected that by now that hospital and our other public institutions should be working perfectly, but what do we have? Nothing!

READ ALSO: Buhari a threat to Nigeria’s unity —PDP

“I want to use this opportunity to call on Godwin Obaseki to immediately swing into action and bring to book all those responsible for the fraud of award and execution of our Central Hospital in Benin City.

“They spent billions of our public funds to build that hospital. More than three years after that hospital was commissioned by President [Muhammadu Buhari], it is still under locks and keys. Those behind the award and execution of the hospital contract must be prosecuted.”

Join the conversation

Opinions