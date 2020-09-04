Edo people will bury ‘dictatorship’ on September 19 —Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Friday the people of the state would bury dictatorship come September 19.

Obaseki, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election, stated this during the ward-to-ward campaign rally at Ward eight, Ward 10, and Uselu market in the Egor local government area of the state.

He said the “dictator to be buried politically had already been retired politically.”

The noted that the same “dictator” had before now sold the Uselu market, adding that was why the rental value at the market was N1 million until his administration reversed the sale.

“Democracy will continue beyond us, institutions will outlive us. That is why this election is about building institutions.”

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, urged the youth to take their destiny in their hands.

He also charged the people not to be intimidated and ensure that their votes count on September 19.

Shaibu said: “Obaseki is a man of mission and vision for the state.

“Our future is in our hands, and we must provide leadership.”

