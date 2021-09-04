Metro
Edo Police confirms murder of Sowore’s brother by suspected bandits
The Police in Edo State, on Saturday, confirmed the killing of Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of social activist, Omoyele Sowore.
This was contained in a statement issued by the State Police Spokesman, Bello Kontongs, who noted that the deceased was shot dead in Edo by gunmen in the early hours of Saturday.
He was said to have been coming from Igbinedion University, Okada, near Benin, where he was studying Pharmacy when he was shot dead on the Benin-Lagos highway.
Kontongs added that five other persons were abducted in the process.
“In addition to killing the younger Sowore, the suspected kidnappers made away with five unidentified persons,” he said.
READ ALSO: Sowore’s younger brother, Olajide, shot dead by unknown gunmen in Edo
According to Kontongs, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH).
“Good morning all. This is to confirm to you that suspected kidnappers at about 0645hrs along the Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa kidnapped five unidentified persons.
“And in the process, they shot dead one, Sowore Felix Olajide, male, a pharmacy student of Igbinedion University Okada.
“His remains has been deposited at IUTH mortuary, Okada, while effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnapped victims.
“Search and rescue operations are ongoing,” he added.
The elder Sowore, had in a statement earlier on Saturday announced the killing of his younger by yet-to-identified gunmen.
