Edo police place N5m bounty on suspect over alleged cyberbullying

The Police operatives in Edo State have placed a N5 million reward for anyone that has information that could lead to the arrest of one Rachael Eboni Osazee Iyonmana over alleged cyberbullying, stalking, and defamation.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, on Monday, noted that in January, the suspect was declared wanted in the Special Police Gazette Bulletin.

He noted that the Nigeria Immigration Service was already working with the Police in order to arrest the woman, who is based in Canada, whenever she visits Nigeria.

Nwabuzor said: “On January 11, the Commissioner of Police received a petition from the Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalist, Edo State Council, Festus Alenkhe, over alleged offence of cyber bullying/stalking against one Rachael Eboni Osazee Iyonmana.

“In the course of investigation, the police declared the suspect wanted in the Special Police Gazette Bulletin.

“On February 13, the suspect who was based in Canada, also went out of her way to create different Facebook accounts using the complainant’s picture and continuing transmitting messages as if the complainant is the one transmitting them.

“We want to make the public aware that those Facebook accounts created by the suspect are not the hand work of the complainant. The suspect did that to make people believe that Festus is the one doing it.

“From investigation, Rachael is based in Canada. Therefore, anybody with the information of her presence in Nigeria whenever she visits, should inform the police and the information would be entertained by the office of the commissioner of police, PPRO and anti-kidnapping and cyber crime unit and the informant would be rewarded with N5 million.”

