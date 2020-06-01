EDO POLL: INEC sets up portal for forms’ submission

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Monday the commission had set up a dedicated portal through which political parties taking part in the Edo State governorship slated for September 19 would submit their candidates’ nomination forms.

Yakubu, who disclosed this during the first virtual consultative meeting of the Commission with leaders of political parties, however, warned political parties against changes in the date for the conduct of their primaries for the election, as the portal would automatically shut down on the scheduled dates.

He said: “Party primaries for the nomination of candidates for the Edo governorship election begin tomorrow (Tuesday). Already, some political parties have invited the Commission to monitor their primaries which must be conducted from 2nd to 27th June 2020.

“This time around, the submission of nomination forms will be done online for which a dedicated portal has been set up.

“Let me, therefore, warn political parties that intend to field candidates for the election to strictly adhere to these dates as well as the new online procedure for filing of nominations. Any party that operates outside these dates will only have itself to blame.

“The portal will automatically shut down on the scheduled date and at the fixed hour. The Legal Department and ICT will brief this meeting on the new procedure.”

The INEC chief advised parties on the need to conduct rancour-free primaries, and to avoid thuggery, brigandage, vote-buying and other sundry violations of the Electoral Act.

Yakubu also directed parties that opted for direct primaries to provide the Commission with the list of their registered members, while those going for indirect primaries must also provide INEC with the list of their delegates.

