Edo reactivates isolation centres, contact tracing network to fight second wave of covid-19

The Edo State government led by Governor Godwin Obaseki has informed that it has reactivated isolation centres and contact tracing network to stem the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mr Osarodion Ogie, who said that the elderly are the most vulnerable set of people following the outbreak of a second wave of the deadly virus.

Mr Ogie, thus urged residents of the state to ensure that they comply with all safety and precautionary guidelines against the spread of the virus, in order to protect the aged population.

According to Mr Ogie, the state government has reactivated isolation and treatment centres, 4 molecular PCR laboratories and its contact tracing network to ensure the pandemic is contained.

He said; “As part of the response to the second wave of COVID-19, the Edo Government has reactivated isolation and treatment centres, 4 molecular PCR laboratories and its contact tracing network to ensure the pandemic is contained.

“We are also intensifying public awareness of the need for residents to take personal responsibility in staying safe to protect the elderly in our state.

“As we go about our daily activities, let us observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water,” he said.

