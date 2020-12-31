Edo records 14 fresh COVID-19 cases

Edo State government on Thursday confirmed 14 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

The State Incident Manager on COVID-19, Dr. Andrew Obi, who disclosed this in a statement in Benin, said the government had reactivated isolation and treatment centres in the state.

He urged residents of the state to be proactive and observe all precautionary measures to guard against the spread of the virus.

Obi also implored people of the state to take personal responsibility in protecting themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while celebrating the beginning of the New Year.

According to him, nine of the new cases were confirmed at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) while the remaining five cases were recorded at the Irrua Specialist Hospital laboratory.

The incident manager said: “As residents celebrate the beginning of the New Year 2021, there is need for everyone to be cautious, proactive and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

“Religious leaders should avoid large gatherings during their end of the year services, religious centres organising cross-over services should comply with all government directives on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Provision should be made for hand-washing stations which will encourage regular hand-washing while directives on physical distancing and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers should be obeyed.”

Edo State has 2,866 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 115 fatalities, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

