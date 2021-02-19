Edo records 53 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death | Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State government on Friday confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state’s COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, who disclosed this during a virtual meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force in Benin, however, said the state also recorded 23 recoveries and one fatality.

According to him, the death has increased the number of COVID-19 fatalities since the onset of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to 42.

He said: “The 53 new cases were confirmed positive from 208 samples collected within a 24-hour period.

“We also recorded one more health worker-infection, with 864 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.

“With the new figures, Edo has now recorded a total of 1,717 confirmed cases, 389 health worker-infections, 42 deaths, and 803 recoveries since December 1, 2020, when the state started tracking the second wave of the virus.”

Obi reassured the people of the state of the government’s commitment to containing the pandemic and protecting them.

He, however, urged the residents to complement the state government’s efforts at ensuring the health and safety of all citizens.

Altogether, Edo State has 4, 408 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 154 fatalities, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

