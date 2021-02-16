Edo records 59 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Edo State government on Tuesday confirmed 59 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Edo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, who disclosed this at a virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Task Force, said 32 cases had recovered from the disease and discharged from the treatment centres.

He said efforts were being made to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across all communities in the state.

Obi said: “Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries with 862 active cases who are currently receiving treatment at various isolation and treatment centres in the state.”

The incident manager stressed the need for residents to be cautious, observe all safety and health protocols put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus in the state.

