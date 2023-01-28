Edo records eight new cases of Lassa fever

The Edo State government has confirmed eight new cases of Lassa fever in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, who confirmed this to journalists on Saturday in Benin City, said the state also recorded one death from the disease.

The development, according to her, has increased the number of confirmed cases in the state to 115 and 13 fatalities.

She urged the people of the state to comply with all laid down protocols in a bid to check the spread of the disease.

Obehi said: “We have confirmed eight new cases of Lassa fever in Edo State, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 115.

“With the new figures, we now have 40 persons, including 26 adults and 14 children who are currently receiving care at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.”

