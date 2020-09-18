EDO: ‘Rise to the occasion, international community watching us,’ INEC charges officials

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday challenged the staff of the commission to “rise to the occasion” in the Edo State governorship election by ensuring a credible conduct of the exercise.

Yakubu, who made the call in a statement, assured that the commission would continue to improve the welfare and conditions of service of staff within the available resources.

He added that Nigerians and the international community expect so much from them in the election.

The INEC chairman: “As we begin the final countdown to the Edo governorship election, it is clear that all eyes are on the Independent National Electoral Commission to deliver a free, fair and credible process.

“I have no doubt that our staff members will rise to the occasion. We have done it several times before and we can do it again. The commission deeply appreciates the never-ending sacrifices made by our staff at all times, often beyond the call of duty, to ensure that we carry out our mandate. The management will continue to improve the welfare and conditions of service of staff within the available resources.

“Let me appeal to all of you to remain steadfast and committed to the ideals of the commission Nigerians and the international community expect so much from us. They are watching. It is important that we all remain above board in the performance of our respective duties.

“We must ensure that no political party or candidate is accorded any advantage over the other. We must be neutral at all times and stick strictly to our code of conduct and oath of neutrality to which we have all subscribed

“For, at the end of the day, we would have all contributed to the sustenance of democracy and a strong electoral process that all Nigerians can trust. Thank you all for your efforts.”

