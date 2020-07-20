EDO: SDP chairman denies receiving N65m to endorse Obaseki

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Edo State, Mr. Collins Oreruan, on Monday denied collecting N65 million as inducement to endorse Governor Godwin Obaseki for second term in office.

35 political parties including the SDP, Accord and KOWA Party had last week resolved to support the governor’s re-election bid.

Oreruan told journalists in Benin that the All Progressives Congress’ claim that the parties were financially induced to endorse the governor was untrue.

According to him, Obaseki’s endorsement by the parties was based on his developmental strides in the state.

He said the allegation was based on the APC mindset.

The SDP chief said:

“The endorsement did not just happen, we had a series of meetings in our secretariat with our members.

“After the meetings and with due consultation with our members, we decided to support the governor to complete his second term instead of a fresh candidate that will come and start telling us stories.

“Our endorsement was based on the good work of Obaseki, such as his educational programmes, industrial revolution, and conducive business environment just to mention a few in the state.

“There was nothing like financial inducement by anybody. The good work of the governor are there and visible for all to see.”

On why some members of the SDP distanced themselves from the endorsement, Oreruan added: “Everybody is aware that SDP is in court over factional leadership crisis.

“Those who distanced themselves from the endorsement are individuals who came into the party with Prof. Jerry Gana in March 2018 and are now claiming to be leaders of the party.”

