Edo senator, Mathew Urhoghide, resigns from PDP

The Senator representing Edo South District, Mathew Urhoghide, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker confirmed his resignation from the PDP in a letter addressed to the party’s Acting National Chairman, Mr. Umar Damagum, and made available to journalists in Benin on Wednesday.

Urhoghide, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Account, said the decision was due to the irreconcilable differences and squabbles within the PDP at the national and in Edo State.

The Supreme Court had on February 1 resolved the crisis in the Edo State chapter of the party in favour of a faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Before the ruling, the party was rocked by a protracted crisis over the validity of primaries conducted by factions loyal to the governor and the party’s National Vice-Chairman, South-South, Dan Orbih.

The letter read: “I write to formally inform you and entire members of the PDP that I am resigning my membership of the party, effective immediately.

“My decision arose out of the negative political energy emanating at the moment from the irreconcilable differences and squabbles within the PDP at the national level and, especially, in my dear state.

“These squabbles have spiked to the level that have made it impossible for someone who is a confirmed Democrat to function and grow as I envisage in my political journey

“This letter is fulfilling the promise I made to the leader of the PDP that I will consult and inform formally when and if I decided to step out of the PDP.

“I am grateful to the party which gave me the opportunity to achieve the mission of serving as a two-term senator.”

