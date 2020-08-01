Latest Politics

EDO: Shaibu denies reports of feud with Obaseki

August 1, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has denied reports of a brewing war between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu also described such reports as propaganda, describing the allegation that he is on war path with his boss over issue of fund as reckless, unguided and efforts to mislead people by those who are afraid of the unity that exists between him and his boss.

Read also: Oshiomhole has elevated sycophancy to an art — Dep Gov Shaibu

He also accused Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osage Ize-Iyamu, of conducting political affairs as a primitive war.

“This Machiavellian system of politics where all forms of wizardry tactic are deployed both fair and Foul means will certainly achieve the opposite result”, he said in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Benjamin Atu in Saturday.

“My loyalty to Obaseki is sacrosanct and not debatable. No amount of blackmail or propaganda can stop me from serving the interest of the Governor Philip Shaibu declared. “I will Support Obaseki and make sure he wins the September 19th Governorship election in Edo State,”
the Deputy Governor added.

