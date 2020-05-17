EDO SPECIALIST HOSPITAL: Group asks Obaseki to declare Oshiomhole wanted

A group, the South South Buhari Anti-corruption Group has called on Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to declare the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole wanted.

The group based its call on the report of the judicial commission of enquiry into the construction and equipping of the Edo State Specialist Hospital.

The Anti-Corruption Group, in a statement by its President, Imafidon Peter Odion, urged Governor Obaseki to match words with action and ensure that whoever is indicted is made to face the law.

It would be recalled that Governor Obaseki, had while receiving the report of the judicial commission in Benin, assured the public that anyone found culpable, no matter how highly-placed, will be called to account for their actions.

Odion, in the statement on Sunday said: “We urge the governor to put sentiments aside and ensure that those who were involved in the scandal are made to face the law, while also taking all steps to give them a fair hearing and an opportunity to defend their actions.

Read also: Aide explains why Buhari is never seen wearing a face mask

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is known to have zero tolerance for corruption and the indictment of Adams Oshiomhole will be a yardstick to measure the seriousness of this fight by APC against corruption.

“If the corruption case against Oshiomhole is handled with levity, nobody will take this APC-led government serious any longer.

” This government should ensure there is no sentiment attached to this case. The case should be looked into with seriousness and Oshiomhole should be asked to resign in other to avoid undue influence from the federal government, the party at the national level as well as leaders and stakeholders of the party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions