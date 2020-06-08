Edo State records five new COVID-19 deaths

Edo State has reported five new coronavirus fatalities, which brings the death toll of the South-South state to 24.

Godwin Obaseki, the state governor, made the disclosure on his Twitter handle, @GovernorObaseki, on Monday.

Most of the dead victims, the governor said, were people aged 60 years and above. Obaseki noted that 13 more COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation centre.

READ ALSO: Edo records 13 more COVID-19 cases, two deaths

”We have recorded 5 new #COVID19 deaths, bringing the no. of fatalities to 24. 1 of the deaths is at Stella Obasanjo Hospital and 4 at @ubthng.

“Most of the deaths are persons above 60 years. Also, 13 patients have been discharged. Please obey safety guidelines and stay safe,” he said.

Edo is currently the state with the fourth highest COVID-19 cases in Nigeria with 401 confirmed cases, 268 of whom are currently on admission while 109 have been discharged.

Join the conversation

Opinions