Edo suspends local council election

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has suspended local council elections slated for April 19 in the state.

The Chairman of EDSIEC, Emmanuel Abebe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Benin City.

He said the decision to put the election on hold followed the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which restrained the commission from going ahead with the exercise.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had on April 5 restrained the state government from conducting election into the 18 local government areas of the state.

The judge gave the directive while ruling on an ex-parte application filed by four Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the state.

READ ALSO: Court stops Edo govt from conducting local council election

The plaintiffs – Irene Enike Sylvester, Ayoboh Aloaye Francis, Edogun Aiyeki Toyin, and Obioba Osabuohien Kelvin – had in the application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/423/2022 and filed on March 31, urged the court to make an order of interim injunction restraining EDSIEC, its agents, servants, officers, and privies from conducting elections into the local councils on April 19 or any other date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The statement read: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that due to the content of the publication in the Vanguard Newspaper of 7th April, 2022 by which the Federal High Court ,Abuja, restrained the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission from conducting the Local Government Elections in the State scheduled for 19th April 2022, all processes leading to the conduct of the said elections are hereby suspended, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”.

