Edo teachers reject pension scheme

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Edo State on Sunday directed its members not to enroll in the state government’s contributory pension scheme.

The Assistant General Secretary of NUT in the state, Moni Modesty, who made the call in a statement titled: “Forceful enrollment into contributory pension scheme,” said the directive to the teachers stand until the union decides to change its position on the matter.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct two teachers in Edo

He added that the decision was a follow-up to the resolution of the NUT Executive Council at its last meeting held on December 29, 2020.

Modesty said: “As a follow-up to the resolutions of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the union at its last meeting held on December 29, 2020; especially on the issue of Contributory Pension Scheme for primary school teachers in Edo State, I have been directed to inform all SWEC members, school heads and primary schools teachers in the state not to fill any document having to do with the contributory pension scheme.

“The above directive became necessary because the two fundamental issues raised by the union on the contributory pension scheme for teachers have not received government positive responses.”

Join the conversation

Opinions