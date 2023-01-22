Metro
Edo train attackers arraigned, charged with kidnapping, criminal conspiracy
The Edo State Police Command has charged eight suspects to court for the abduction of over 20 passengers and two staff members of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).
This followed an attack by gunmen on the Igueben Train Station in Edo Central on January 7, 2023.
The police had on Wednesday said it arrested two village chiefs and five others linked to the crime.
The security agencies had also confirmed the release of all the victims of the attack.
In a court document dated January 17, 2023 and filed by the Legal Section State Criminal Investigation Department, Police Headquarters, Benin City, the police charged the suspects— Ibadin Hamilton, Ighoko Odion, Okojie Ewa, Okie Patrick, Friday Ighedujiemu, Halilu Umaru, Aminu Ibrahim, and Isah Aliyu for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.
The document showed that the suspects connived to kidnap the victims with the aim of getting N20 million from them as ransom.
READ ALSO:Two more victims of Edo train station attack regain freedom, 11 still in captivity
Count one read: “That you Ighoko Odion, Okojie Ewa, Okie Patrick, Friday Ighedujiemu, Ibadin Hamilton, Halilu Umaru, Aminu Ibrahim, Isah Aliyu, and others now at large, on or about the 16th day of January, 2023 at about 12:00 hours at the Nigerian Rail Way Station, Igueben, Edo State, in the Benn Judicial Division, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: Kidnapping and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 5 and punishable under Section 2 (1) (2) of the Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law of Edo State, 2013.”
Count two reads: “That you Ighoko Odion, Okojie Ewa, Okie Patrick, Friday Ighedujiemu, Ibadin Hamilton, Halilu Umaru, Aminu Ibrahim, Isah Aliyu, and others now at large, on or about the 16th day of January, 2023 at about 12:00 hours at the Nigerian Rail Way Station, Igueben, Edo State, in the Benn Judicial Division, while armed with guns and other dangerous weapon, did attack and kidnapped passengers inside the train to an unknown destination till now with intent to receive ransom payment of N20,000,000.00 before release from your captivity and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 2 (1), (2) of the kidnapping Prohibition (Amendhent) Law of Edo State, 2013.”
