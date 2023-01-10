News
Edo train station kidnappers demand N620m ransom
Gunmen who abducted over 30 passengers at the Igueben Train Station in Edo State on Saturday have demanded N620 million for their release.
This was according to the Executive Director of the Esan Youth for Good Governance and Social Justice, Comrade Benson Odia.
Odia who disclosed this on Monday while interacting with journalists in Benin, said the kidnappers had contacted some families of the victims and demanded N20 million for each person.
Describing the demand as absurd and outrageous, Odia appealed to the authorities to intensify efforts at rescuing those still being held captive by the gunmen.
“I can tell you that the kidnappers have demanded N20m, totalling N620m. This is absurd and I don’t know where poor people will be able to raise that amount of money”, he lamented.
