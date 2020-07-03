Edo voters are ‘sensible’, they can’t vote PDP —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of embarking on diversionary, baseless and theatrical allegations ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The PDP had faulted the composition of the APC National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship election, saying the ruling party planned to use the chairman of the council, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, to manipulate the election.

But in a statement issued by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC said the opposition was intimidated by the calibre of persons in its campaign council.

The party urged the PDP to concentrate on its empty campaign, saying “Edo is proudly an APC state.”

Nabena said: “We understand the PDP is intimidated by the quality, depth and political sagacity of the APC National Campaign Council deployed by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee to organise a formidable campaign structure to ensure success of the APC and our candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu during the election.

READ ALSO: EDO GUBER: PDP accuses APC of plotting to use govs Ganduje, Uzodinma, Bello to compromise poll

“The APC has no interest in rolling in the mud with the PDP and engaging them in their senseless and drunken tirade.

“Edo State is not dubbed the Heartbeat of the Nation for nothing. The Edo electorate is sensible, sophisticated and progressive. The focus of the APC is to display to the Edo electorate our pro-people credentials, infrastructure/development track record, social investments, wealth creation initiatives among others which is being replicated across APC states.

“APC is a party that fiercely advocates, practices, and defends the principle of ‘one person, one vote.’ Come September 19 every valid vote must count.”

Join the conversation

Opinions