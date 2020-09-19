EDO VOTERS GO TO POLL: Are we in for the closest race ever?

Osagie Ize-Iyamu votes, optimistic of winning

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu has cast his vote. Read more

7:15am: Materials move to polling units

Materials for the elections have started arriving polling units in preparation for voting.

Materials for Esan South East poliingnunits arrived at about 7:15 am and was received by officials on ground.

Promise of free, fair election should not be mere lip service, Atiku tells Buhari

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said that promising people free and fair elections was not done with by ‘mere lip service’. Read more

IGP ordered me to leave Edo – Wike

The River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday night the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered him to leave Edo State ahead of Saturday governorship election in the state. Read more

1.7 million to vote in Edo guber poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed on Friday that at least 1.72 million persons are eligible to vote in the Edo State governorship election. Read more

NSCDC deploys over 13,000 personnel to Edo for governorship election

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said on Friday at least 13, 311 personnel from 10 states had been deployed to Edo State for the state’s governorship election. Read more

EDO 2020: Obaseki, 47.2%; Ize-Iyamu, 47% in Ripples Nigeria poll. Are we in for the closest race ever?

