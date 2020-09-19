EDO VOTERS GO TO POLL: Are we in for the closest race ever?

Osagie Ize-Iyamu votes, optimistic of winning
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu has cast his vote. Read more
7:15am: Materials move to polling units
Materials for Esan South East poliingnunits arrived at about 7:15 am and was received by officials on ground.
Promise of free, fair election should not be mere lip service, Atiku tells Buhari
A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said that promising people free and fair elections was not done with by ‘mere lip service’. Read more
IGP ordered me to leave Edo – Wike
The River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday night the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered him to leave Edo State ahead of Saturday governorship election in the state. Read more
1.7 million to vote in Edo guber poll – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed on Friday that at least 1.72 million persons are eligible to vote in the Edo State governorship election. Read more
NSCDC deploys over 13,000 personnel to Edo for governorship election
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said on Friday at least 13, 311 personnel from 10 states had been deployed to Edo State for the state’s governorship election. Read more
EDO 2020: Obaseki, 47.2%; Ize-Iyamu, 47% in Ripples Nigeria poll. Are we in for the closest race ever?
- Osagie Ize-Iyamu votes, optimistic of winning - September 19, 2020
- Deregulation aiding modular refineries to spring up –DPR - September 19, 2020
- Akwa Ibom announces dates for school resumption - September 19, 2020