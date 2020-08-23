Edo voters won’t be intimidated by security threats —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday the people of Edo State were ready for the September 19 governorship election and would not be deterred by claims of insecurity designed to scare them away from voting centres.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, stated this in Benin while appraising the party’s campaign tour in Edo Central Senatorial District which ended on Saturday.

He declared that the party was prepared for the election but regretted that some persons wanted its postponement.

“Edo people are wiser now and will come out to vote the party and re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki back to Osadebey Avenue.

“These persons have been going about trying to create fear in the minds of the electorate by raising false alarm and unfounded allegations.

“Security agencies in the state must broaden their intelligence gathering and improve their security machinery.”

Nehikhare expressed happiness over the reception accorded PDP by the party’s supporters in Edo South Senatorial District, saying that such confidence won’t be taken for granted.

He assured the people of Edo that Obaseki and his team would do even much better if given a second term.

“PDP works with mega plans because governance in Edo is not simple, so it does not require a simple agenda to solve it,” the spokesman added.

