EDO: We don’t need Obaseki’s approval for primaries —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Sunday it did not need Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki’s approval to hold its governorship primaries in the state.

The Secretary, APC Primary Election Committee for Edo State, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, stated this while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

The party holds it governorship primaries in Edo State Monday.

Obaseki, who quit the APC last Tuesday after he was disqualified from the governorship primaries over alleged discrepancies in his certificates, joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) barely 48 hours later.

The Edo State government had promised to enforce the COVID-19 guidelines on all political gatherings in the state.

Bashiru said: “We are conducting this primary in line with the COVID-19 regulations of the Edo State Government.

“For instance, in each of our polling centres in 192 wards, there will not be a congregation of more than 18 people including observers and our presiding officers at any point in time. The voting will be in line with COVID regulations.

“We have been able to study the regulations. We are a law-abiding party. We will not contravene the COVID-19 Regulations even though it was intended thinking there is no way around it in order to disallow our party from conducting a peaceful primary.”

