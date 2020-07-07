EDO: “We shall ‘chop’ Ganduje’s dollars and we will ‘chop’ him into a coma” —Wike

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday shrugged off a statement credited to the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on the All Progressives Congress’ approach to the September 19 governorship election in the state.

Ganduje had said Wike, who is also the Rivers State Governor, would be isolated until the election was concluded.

In his address at the inauguration of the 93-member PDP campaign council in Abuja, the Rivers governor said he did not operate at the same level as his Kano State counterpart.

He described Ganduje’s remark as nothing but a subtle plot to use security agencies to rig the election in favour of the APC.

Wike said: “Nobody can intimidate us in this election. Yesterday (Monday), I was told and today I read on the pages of newspapers that Governor (Abdullahi) Ganduje said that he was going to isolate me until the election is over.

“If Nigeria were to be a country, who is supposed to be isolated? A man who pocketed dollars in a babariga from contractors is not isolated and you say that I should be isolated? In this country, where are we heading to? Let me tell you why they made Ganduje the chairman of the campaign council. It is because of the dollars they saw.

“But for dollars, Ganduje could not have been made the chairman of the campaign council. But what he doesn’t understand is that we from the Niger Delta, we shall ‘chop’ his dollars and we will ‘chop’ him into a coma. So Ganduje, your dollars will not work in Edo State.

“We have integrity in our party. But let us understand the statement made by Ganduje, don’t look at it ordinarily. What Ganduje said was that they have concluded with security agencies to make sure that the people of Edo State do not protect and defend their votes; that they will not allow them to come out and before you know it, they will announce the result. So he just said they will isolate me. No, I am not at his level.”

