EDO: We’ll not be dragged into speculations around INEC REC, we’re ready for victory —PDP

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election, Chief Dan Orbih, said on Saturday the party was only interested in the transparent conduct of the election.

Orbih, who disclosed this in a statement, said the campaign council would not be dragged into the narrative in the social and conventional media on the appointment of a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the state by INEC.

He said: “The Campaign Council of Edo PDP recognises that INEC is an independent body and reserves the right to appoint officials who have been cleared by the National Assembly to conduct elections in various states.

“As the commission responsible for election management, INEC will take responsibility for successes of elections and of course its failures.

“Expectedly, we are watching with keen interest, steps that are taken by INEC in preparation for the election.

“The election is just a few weeks away and our candidate has been received with enthusiasm in all the 126 wards so far visited.

“In all stops, he has preached non-violence, compliance with COVID-19 regulations, and of course, his achievements and further development strides.

“Edo people must not be scared or intimidated by the narrative of violence.

“We hereby encourage all Edo people to come out enmass to vote for Governor Godwin Obaseki and PDP on September 19.”

