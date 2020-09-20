EdoDecides: INEC explains delay in collation of election results | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has offered a reason for the late collation of results of the just concluded governorship election in Edo State.

INEC National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, who spoke to newsmen and party agents at the State collation centre, INEC office, Benin, on Sunday, said that the delay in the receipt of collated results of the governorship election from local government areas in the state was responsible for the delay of collation at the state level.

According to Agbamuche-Mbu, the commission is still expecting results from the 18 local government areas of the state.

She said: “This is to inform everyone that INEC is still waiting for results from the local government areas.

“I am sorry we all have to wait before we start collation.”

Agbamuche-Mbu noted that just one local government has arrived in the centre, NAN reports.

She added that the commission would wait until at least, when results from seven local government areas arrive in the centre before they start collation.

“We do not want anybody to cast aspersions on us. So, the commission is going to wait,” Agbamuche-Mbu said.

