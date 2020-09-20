EdoDecides...Obaseki in early lead | Ripples Nigeria

As results come in, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has taken an early lead in the governorship election held on Saturday.

In the results so far officially announced by the INEC Collation Committee for the Edo governorship election, the incumbent governor has gathered the most votes in 11 of the 13 local government areas, with the main opposition All progressives Congress (APC) taking the most votes in two of the local government areas.

Obaseki now has 243,604 votes, while Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC has 154,192 from the 13 local governments areas.

The Collation Committee has taken a break, to resume announcement of results from the remaining five local government areas later.

