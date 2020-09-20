EDODECIDES: Omokri mocks Tinubu, Oshiomhole, says Obaseki has shamed godfatherism | Ripples Nigeria

Former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has taken a swipe at the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Omokri, who was reacting to the results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which places Governor Godwin Obaseki, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in an early lead, said that the forces of godfatherism are being shamed in Edo.

According to him, the results from Edo governorship election proved that Edo was different from Lagos State.

Omokri wrote on Twitter; “The @OfficialPDPNig is coasting to an easy victory in Edo, going by official @INECNigeria results so far released.

“The forces of godfatherism are being shamed. Oshiomhole and Bola @AsiwajuTinubu now know that Edo is definitely not Lagos!” he added.

