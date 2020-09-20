EDODECIDES: Police Commission releases report from voting centres | Ripples Nigeria

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has released its report from across voting centres in Edo State following the conclusion of the keenly contested governorship election in the state.

In the report which was contained in a statement late on Saturday by PSCs Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the security presence at the various voting centres visited by a team from the commission deployed to monitor police conduct during the election in Edo, was commended.

The PSC also added that there was enough presence of security agencies, adding that the continuous deployment of unarmed security personnel, however, exposed the electoral process to threats in some locations.

The report added that; “The commission got 53 calls and 32 text messages to its three dedicated telephone numbers for the election.

“There was an average of three policemen in several polling units visited while in many of the units in Edo North, there was an average of seven to 10,” he said.

Ani, however, mentioned that the police were overwhelmed in some places where there was large voters’ turnout.

According to him, most of the complaints received from callers were mainly cases of vote-buying, snatching of ballot boxes arising from the inability of the police to offer any resistance and skeletal shooting incidents.

He added that there were also complaints from some of the participating police officers who said they were yet to receive allowances for the election, NAN reports.

