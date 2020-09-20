EdoDecides2020.... Mustapha, YIAGA disagree over violence at Edo poll | Ripples Nigeria

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has rated the Edo gubernatorial election as peaceful.

Mr Mustapha said “the election was quite peaceful except for a few and isolated skirmishes.”

“Nigeria has disappointed those who predicted massive disruption. The elections went well but for a few hiccups,” the SGF said in a statement on Saturday.

However, an election observation group, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) on Saturday in its preliminary report said the exercise was marred with electoral violence and irregularities.

According to the non-governmental organization, the hitches included “ballot box snatching, sporadic shootings and interference, and disruption of the election process, intimidation, and harassment of observers/journalists and vote-buying.”

The body also called for the extension of voting period to allow electorates on the queue to participate, while it appealed to security agencies to refrain from harassing and intimidating journalists and observaers among others.

