Education is a right not privilege —Fayemi

Ekiti State First Lady, Bisi Fayemi has stated that education is the right of every youth of the state and not a privilege for some few.

She also urged students preparing for the Joint Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination to press for success.

She stated this at the event for the distribution of free JAMB e-registration pins to qualified indigenes of the state on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti.

“The investment of government on the youths is bourne out of the awareness that the Ekiti youth have a right to tertiary knowledge and education and be able to key into the knowledge driven and economy of JKF 2.0.

She explained that the administration had invested at least N14 million Naira so as to ensure that 2000 qualified students in the sixteen local government of the state benefit from the programme.

She said the programme is also to lift financial burden on parents, while advising parents to encourage their children to take advantage of the opportunity and study hard for the forthcoming examination for a bright future.

Read also: Why Nigeria must achieve universal health coverage – Senate

“Parent should seize the moment to encourage their wards to give the exercise all the seriousness it deserves. It is indeed an avenue for candidates to press forward in to their future.

Furthermore, she assured the people that the Kayode Fayemi led administration is committed to bringing the dividend of democracy to the grassroot level.

While giving the opening addressing, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Honourable Foluso Daramola said that the governor is committed to investing in the future of the youths in the state through education despite the limited resources.

“We want to welcome each and everyone of us, to year 2020, the distribution of e-pins to qualified indigenes of Ekiti state, this is in continuation of Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s resolve to recapitalise education in Ekiti state and take the sector to greater height. It is on record that this administration is committed to stregtenning education at all levels, so that the less priviledge will have a feel of governance.”

He also advised the beneficiaries to ensure to adequate use of the programmes.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

Join the conversation

Opinions