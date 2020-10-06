Education minister orders full-scale investigation into alleged N2.6bn school feeding fraud

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the fraud allegations in relation to the N2.67 billion released to the 104 unity colleges during the COVID-19 lockdown for meal subsidies.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Federal Ministry of Education, through its Director, Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong, which stated that the minister said his ministry would collaborate with the ICPC on the unity schools’ investigation.

The statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Education reads thus; Following the report of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) that the sum of N2.67 billion released to the 104 Unity Colleges during the COVID-19 lockdown for meal subsidies found its way into individual accounts, Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter.

“In response to queries issued by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Principals explained that payments on meal subsidies to Unity Colleges on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System, (GIFMIS) platform is designed to accommodate individual officers of those colleges who are officially recognized to receive such payments and disburse same to food vendors.

“This followed difficulties encountered by farmers, local food vendors, and market women who do not have Tax Identification Numbers (TIN), PENCOM, and other requirements to access the payment platform.

“The Principals also explained that payments made during the lockdown period had to do with debts owed food vendors even before COVID 19, some of which are still pending, adding that these debts arose from irregular and inadequate budgetary allocations and releases over the years.

“The investigation is to establish the veracity of the claims to ensure that there is no diversion of public funds or misappropriation of the same.

“To this end, the Ministry in line with the Ministers directive is to collaborate effectively with officials of the ICPC to unearth the facts as well as find a lasting solution to the payment system for meal subsidies that will ensure accountability and transparency,” the statement concluded.

